Aave (AAVE) Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Billion

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Aave token can currently be bought for about $88.69 or 0.00253893 BTC on exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $136.22 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Aave

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,628,458 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official website is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.