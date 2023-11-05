Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,264,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212,762 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $103,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 6,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of BCE by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 151.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

