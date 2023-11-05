Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 17,595 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,595 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of W.W. Grainger worth $188,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW traded up $11.44 on Friday, reaching $767.73. The stock had a trading volume of 363,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $534.01 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $705.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $711.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

