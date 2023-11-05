aelf 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.77 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. aelf has a market cap of $248.47 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001297 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001532 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,780,937 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.