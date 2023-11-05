aelf (ELF) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.75 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $249.14 million and $5.75 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,780,937 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

