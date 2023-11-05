Aion (AION) Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $179.67 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00143499 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00040135 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00024382 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008611 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002901 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

