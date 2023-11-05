Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $969.77 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. Algorand has a market cap of $969.77 million and approximately $70.25 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00036104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00024316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,925,171,221 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

