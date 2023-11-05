Analyzing Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) and Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ideal Power and Eguana Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eguana Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00

Ideal Power presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.61%. Eguana Technologies has a consensus target price of $0.90, indicating a potential upside of 2,971.67%. Given Eguana Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eguana Technologies is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -5,123.78% -49.52% -44.93% Eguana Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Eguana Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ideal Power and Eguana Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $163,114.00 302.52 -$7.19 million ($1.37) -6.07 Eguana Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eguana Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideal Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ideal Power beats Eguana Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Eguana Technologies Inc. in September 2013. Eguana Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

