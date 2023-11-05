Analyzing Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) & LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) and LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Roivant Sciences has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeVantage has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Roivant Sciences and LifeVantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roivant Sciences -1,233.11% -73.68% -48.46% LifeVantage 1.19% 9.27% 4.55%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roivant Sciences $78.59 million 91.13 -$1.01 billion ($1.34) -6.93 LifeVantage $213.40 million 0.45 $2.54 million $0.20 37.65

This table compares Roivant Sciences and LifeVantage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LifeVantage has higher revenue and earnings than Roivant Sciences. Roivant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeVantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Roivant Sciences and LifeVantage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roivant Sciences 0 1 8 0 2.89 LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $15.56, indicating a potential upside of 67.62%. Given Roivant Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Roivant Sciences is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Roivant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of LifeVantage shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Roivant Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of LifeVantage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LifeVantage beats Roivant Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups. It develops VTAMA, a novel topical for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis; batoclimab and IMVT-1402, the fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting the neonatal Fc receptor across various IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and RVT-3101, an anti-TL1A antibody for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix. The company also provides anti-aging skin care products, including liquid collagen, facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, it offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website and network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

