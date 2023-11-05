BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Tops One Day Volume of $501,240.01

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $433.81 million and approximately $501,240.01 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $34,931.41 or 1.00030113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00016697 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006019 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 35,228.81171946 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $498,742.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.