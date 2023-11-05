BITCOIN ADDITIONAL One Day Volume Hits $507,744.44 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $35,121.59 or 1.00108289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $436.17 million and approximately $507,744.44 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00016363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006015 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 35,228.81171946 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $498,742.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

