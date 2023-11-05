Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.677-1.702 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Boot Barn also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.67-1.79 EPS.

BOOT traded up $5.95 on Friday, hitting $75.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,209. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.37.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.44.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $973,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,879 shares of company stock worth $12,134,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

