CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) & MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Head to Head Comparison

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and MFA Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A MFA Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

MFA Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.33%. Given MFA Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -5.42% -9.30% -1.33% MFA Financial -0.27% 4.11% 0.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

57.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and MFA Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $563.01 million N/A -$93.48 million N/A N/A MFA Financial $482.42 million 2.09 -$231.58 million ($0.36) -27.47

CBL & Associates Properties has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial.

Summary

MFA Financial beats CBL & Associates Properties on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

