Celer Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.87 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $120.12 million and $7.87 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

