Civic Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Civic has a market cap of $97.36 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0974 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Civic Profile

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a decentralized identity system offering secure, blockchain-based identity verification. Users create and store their virtual identity on their devices. After verification by platform validators, this identity is stored on the blockchain, accessible to service providers with the user’s permission. Service providers use the Ethereum-based $CVC token to pay for this data, benefiting both the validator and the identity owner.Civic was initiated in 2015 by Vinny Lingham, CEO, and Jonathan Smith, CTO. Lingham, a recognized figure in crypto, champions online security and privacy.This Ethereum token facilitates identity verification, rewards users, and provides access to Civic platform features.”

