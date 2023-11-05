Concordium (CCD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $225,927.09

Concordium (CCD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Concordium has a market cap of $39.30 million and approximately $225,927.09 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

