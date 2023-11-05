Contrasting Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) and Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) and Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and Cognex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -60.93% -258.58% -50.80% Cognex 17.87% 8.90% 6.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Giga-tronics and Cognex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognex 2 8 2 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Cognex has a consensus target price of $49.09, indicating a potential upside of 35.39%. Given Cognex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognex is more favorable than Giga-tronics.

This table compares Giga-tronics and Cognex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $30.25 million 0.03 -$17.74 million ($3.37) -0.05 Cognex $1.01 billion 6.20 $215.52 million $0.91 39.85

Cognex has higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Giga-tronics has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognex has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Cognex shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cognex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cognex beats Giga-tronics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized precision electronic equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Power Electronics & Displays, and Precision Electronic Solutions. The company offers RF and microwave filters, diplexers, multiplexers, detectors, switch filters, integrated assemblies, and detector logarithmic video amplifiers for military and telecommunications applications; power conversion products, power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and distribution solutions, as well as frequency converters for naval applications; and power electronics and display solutions for mission critical rail, industrial, medical, telecoms, and military applications. It also provides precision electronic solutions, including custom computer-based automated test equipment and turnkey systems for military, medical, and industrial markets. In addition, the company offers functional test products, as well as integrates its test products along with third-party hardware and software to deliver solutions for evaluating and validating radar and electronic warfare product performance, and training personnel. Giga-tronics Incorporated is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Giga-tronics Incorporated is a subsidiary of Ault Alliance, Inc.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. The company offers VisionPro software, a suite of patented vision tools for advanced programming; QuickBuild that allows customers to build vision applications with a graphical, flowchart-based programming interface; and Cognex deep learning vision software. It also provides a range of inspection tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; vision sensors for vision applications, such as checking the presence and size of parts; and the In-Sight product line of vision systems and sensors. In addition, the company offers DataMan, an image-based barcode readers and barcode verifiers. It sells its products to automotive, logistics, consumer electronics, medical-related, semiconductor, consumer products, food and beverage, and others, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. Cognex Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

