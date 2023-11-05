Contrasting Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) & EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and EuroDry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A EuroDry 18.45% 7.30% 4.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.4% of EuroDry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft 4 1 0 0 1.20 EuroDry 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and EuroDry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

EuroDry has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.67%. Given EuroDry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and EuroDry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EuroDry $52.62 million 0.81 $33.54 million $3.32 4.50

EuroDry has higher revenue and earnings than Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

EuroDry beats Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services. In addition, it provides inland container transportation services through truck and train. As of December 31, 2022, the company's fleet comprised 251 container ships with a total capacity of 1.8 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU); and a container capacity of approximately 3.0 million TEU. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About EuroDry

(Get Free Report)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

