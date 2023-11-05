Critical Comparison: Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) vs. Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) and Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Premier Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Premier Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $7.05 billion 1.48 $1.92 billion $7.47 5.22 Premier Foods $1.23 billion 1.12 $105.85 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Foods.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Foods has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Premier Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Premier Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 24.65% 14.80% 1.03% Premier Foods N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank Hapoalim B.M. beats Premier Foods on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

(Get Free Report)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure projects, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; financing of working capital; syndication; credit-risk sales; financing of construction projects; dealing-room services; federal deposit insurance; and credit cards services. Further, it provides clearing of payment, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, and issuance management services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through branches, external and internal automatic teller machines, external and internal check-deposit machines, information stations, self-service stations, and night safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Premier Foods

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands. The company also provides dumplings under the Atora brand name; plain flour under the Be-Ro brand; dried milk under the Marvel brand name; plain and self-raising flour under the McDougalls brand; and plant based food under the Plantastic brand name. It offers its products through supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and wholesale and food service facilities, as well as through e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Saint Albans, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.