Critical Comparison: MoneyHero (MNY) versus Its Rivals

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is one of 660 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MoneyHero to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Volatility & Risk
MoneyHero has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero’s rivals have a beta of 0.07, meaning that their average share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares MoneyHero and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MoneyHero
|N/A
|$23.22 million
|-14.44
|MoneyHero Competitors
|$1.48 billion
|$26.34 million
|50.20
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MoneyHero and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MoneyHero
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|MoneyHero Competitors
|110
|543
|841
|14
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 89.20%. Given MoneyHero’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyHero has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
13.5% of MoneyHero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares MoneyHero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MoneyHero
|N/A
|-4.68%
|0.51%
|MoneyHero Competitors
|-49.77%
|-64.40%
|-3.14%
Summary
MoneyHero rivals beat MoneyHero on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About MoneyHero
MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
