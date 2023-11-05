DeepOnion Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $22.77 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

