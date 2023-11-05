Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $43.61 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,620,000 after purchasing an additional 303,891 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after purchasing an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,583,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,366,000 after purchasing an additional 282,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

