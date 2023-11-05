Enzyme (MLN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Enzyme token can now be bought for about $16.00 or 0.00045805 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $37.85 million and $1.13 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,369,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,365,721 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

