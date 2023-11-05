EscoinToken (ELG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.65 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, EscoinToken has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One EscoinToken token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $31.65 million and approximately $642,421.49 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EscoinToken Token Profile

EscoinToken was first traded on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,447,316 tokens. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

EscoinToken Token Trading

