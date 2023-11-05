FantasyGold (FGC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $113,303.59

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $113,303.59 and approximately $0.42 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.63830814 USD and is up 80,004.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

