Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.71.

FLR stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. Fluor has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -91.65 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

