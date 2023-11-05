G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $471.48 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00035805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00024334 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011769 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.