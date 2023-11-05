G999 Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,579.89 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00023985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000121 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.