Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55-3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.28 EPS.

NYSE GTES traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,779. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $936.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.63 million. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.39.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $199,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,910.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

