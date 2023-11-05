Global Partners LP (GLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.685 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Global Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 74.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Partners to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Global Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GLP opened at $33.40 on Friday. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.

Insider Activity

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.23). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 21,215 shares of company stock worth $699,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Global Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Global Partners by 211.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

