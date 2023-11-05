Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $18,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGSH traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $57.71. 3,170,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,776. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
