Gould Asset Management LLC CA Purchases 3,785 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,317,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293,319. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

