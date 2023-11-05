Grin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $410,512.63 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $410,512.63 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,975.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00205437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.25 or 0.00681177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00480337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00051561 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00141255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.