GXChain Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $23.14 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001298 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001532 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

