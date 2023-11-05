Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.

Hanover Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Hanover Bancorp Stock Performance

Hanover Bancorp stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $128.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of -0.07. Hanover Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

About Hanover Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hanover Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.