Head to Head Analysis: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) & alpha-En (OTCMKTS:ALPE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) and alpha-En (OTCMKTS:ALPE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and alpha-En’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment $375.48 million 0.03 -$101.54 million ($8.09) -0.04 alpha-En N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

alpha-En has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, alpha-En has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and alpha-En, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment 0 2 5 0 2.71 alpha-En 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,533.50%. Given Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is more favorable than alpha-En.

Profitability

This table compares Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and alpha-En’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment -44.55% -254.17% -18.77% alpha-En N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of alpha-En shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment beats alpha-En on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix. The company distributes and exhibits content through the Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services including AVOD, FAST, TVOD platforms, such as connected TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated platforms. It also produces and licenses movies, television series, and programs; and produces long and short-form video content. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul Productions, LLC.

About alpha-En

alpha-En Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on developing technologies for commercial manufacturing lithium metal for use in low-weight and high energy-density batteries; and compounds of lithium. The company was formerly known as Avenue Entertainment Group, Inc. and changed its name to alpha-En Corporation in July 2008. alpha-En Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Yonkers, New York.

