Head-To-Head Contrast: Sibling Group (SIBE) versus Its Peers

Sibling Group (OTCMKTS:SIBE – Get Free Report) is one of 434 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sibling Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sibling Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sibling Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Sibling Group Competitors
|576
|2540
|5848
|94
|2.60
As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 26.22%. Given Sibling Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sibling Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sibling Group
|N/A
|N/A
|-7.14
|Sibling Group Competitors
|$495.18 million
|-$2.71 million
|443.54
Sibling Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sibling Group. Sibling Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Sibling Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sibling Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Sibling Group Competitors
|-35.02%
|-37.52%
|-8.09%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
32.3% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Sibling Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Sibling Group Company Profile
Sibling Group Holdings, Inc., doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses. It serves approximately 150 school districts in the United States. The company was formerly known as Sibling Entertainment Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
