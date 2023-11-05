Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.88 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $34.65 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00035339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,539,126,479 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,539,126,479.147076 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05584735 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $27,165,099.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

