HitBTC Token Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, HitBTC Token has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One HitBTC Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $4,964.44 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

