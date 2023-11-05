Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.34.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. HSBC increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

