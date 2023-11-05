Internet Computer Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.51 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $27.51 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $4.10 or 0.00011676 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00035397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00023865 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003084 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 508,788,842 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,157,142 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

