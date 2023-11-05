Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.81 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00011564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $29.07 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00035179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00023844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 508,789,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,157,491 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

