iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,267 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $415,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $436.59. 6,222,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,937. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $371.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.21. The firm has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.