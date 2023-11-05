iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 931,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,022,000 after buying an additional 112,267 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 505.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,383,000 after acquiring an additional 219,893 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $436.59. 6,222,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,937. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $371.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $436.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

