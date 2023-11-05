iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.31. 2,393,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,184. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

