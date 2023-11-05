Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.616 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.59.
Janus Henderson Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Group
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.