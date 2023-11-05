Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $56.51 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 21,400,121,413 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 21,393,003,106.092438. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.05919228 USD and is up 12.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $46,229,482.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

