Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 413,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $1,032,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,819,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,024,602. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

