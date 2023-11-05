Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $32.74 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00082858 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00029846 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

