Komodo Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $32.39 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00081462 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00043771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00028031 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

